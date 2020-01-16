Preparations underway for Icestravaganza in downtown Davenport

Preparations for an eye-catching winter event this weekend are underway, and this year, it's out of this world!

The Icestravaganza is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freight House Complex in downtown Davenport. (KWQC)

This year's theme is aliens and Area 51.

Five professional ice sculptors will transform 24,000 lbs of ice into flying saucers and green men.

They are keeping a close eye on this weekend's forecast. As long as it's below freezing, the ice sculptors should be able to carve without issues.