Preparing for Hispanic Heritage Month in the Quad Cities

Preparing for Hispanic Heritage Month, an important time for Latinos throughout the country, and in the Quad Cities. And it's just under two weeks away!

VIVA Quad Cities is Saturday, September 7th in Davenport, and Sunday, September 15th is the East Moline Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta. They both start at noon! They want to highlight Latino culture and their contributions made to society, the proceeds from the fiesta raise money for scholarships for local students.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on September 15, which is an important date for a lot of Latinos since it's the Independence day for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Just a few days later in Mexico and Chile. So, organizers in the Quad Cities put together events and festivals to celebrate these big days!

"It's great to see our community come together and plan events and festivals around this time. So for us, it's important to make sure we help foster an environment that just brings us all together," said Zenaida Landeros, the Executive Director for the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

They say the more, the better. The point of the festivals in the next coming weeks is to unite not only the Latinos in the area but Quad Citians too.

If you want more information on Hispanic Heritage Month and how it's changed in the Quad Cities, keep an ear out for the new podcast we're starting this week, "Descubre with Montse" which means "Discover with Montse."

