Preparing for the 2020 Census: areas with the lowest response rates

Starting March 12th, people will begin receiving 2020 Census postcards in the mail with information on how to fill it out yourself. 675 billion dollars are distributed across the United States based on the census. If you have more people who respond, the more money your state will get.

Because of the 2010 census, Iowa receives about 9 billion dollars and Illinois gets about 19 billion dollars. The Quad Cities' overall response rate was about 80% in 2010.

In that last census, there were about a million children that weren't counted. Third ward alderman Marion Meginnis explains this is huge for the community, "it's about 2-thousand dollars per year per child. So if you measure that over 10 years, one child not counted is $20,000 not going into the community or those services. If you multiply that by a hundred or a thousand children, you start to see very quickly that those numbers start to mount up."

TheCensus' ROAM or "Response Outreach Area Mapper" shows how the self-response rate varies throughout the country and into neighborhoods. In the map, You can see the areas in the blue mean the number of people that don't self-respond to the census is between 25 to 50 percent. The darker the color, the fewer responses. Some of the more noticeable areas are Louisa county, near Burlington, Muscatine, Kewanee, and parts of the metro Quad Cities. If you go in closer, you can see most of the metro, from Rock Island county to East Moline have about a 27% non-response rate.

Downtown Davenport is the darkest color, which means about one-third of the residents didn't respond. Alderman Meginnis believes it's partly because that area has a higher renting population, "with a higher rental rate, you have more transience there just by the nature of renters. Add that to a higher poverty level in this part of the city. They feel they don't count."

The census form should only take about 10 minutes, and it's crucial everyone fills it out. "These 9 questions are important for your family, neighbor, your city, your county, and your state because your response determines Illinois' infrastructure. Meaning roads, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and fire stations," explains Illinois' Secretary of Department of Human Services, Grace Hou.

You can see a sample questionnaire here. It'll ask the number of people living in your residence if you rent or own the space, your phone number, your name, your sex, your age, ethnicity, and race.

You can start filling out the census online starting Wednesday, March 12th. You can also answer the census by phone, and in various languages.