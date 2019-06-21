Preparing for the 2020 census

Many are getting ready for the census. While you can't start filling it out until early 2020, community leaders are already talking about its importance. On Friday, officials gathered at the Putnam museum to talk about what it means for our community.

While the census is still a little under one year away, it's important that everyone is prepared and takes it. The 2020 Census will determine how more than 800 billion dollars will be allocated each year.

"The most important message to everybody is you count" said Jennifer Vondracek, the program officer with Doris and Victor Day Foundation.

Everybody will be counted once, and only once so your city can have appropriate funding. That count will greatly impact local businesses.

Zenaida Landeros, from the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce explained, "you have resources coming into the city. And if you have a better community, your businesses will thrive."

Data collected from the census will go towards things like maps, safety strategies, distributing medical research, and more. "If we are not counted as Quad Citizens, it can affect the seats representing us in Congress. It can affect the funding of education and infrastructure that are important for economic development" said Greg Aguilar, Director of Q2030.

The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet stated whether or not it will allow a new question regarding citizenship on the census. Regardless, officials want everyone to fill the form out. "What's really going to help us count those who may not have a us citizenship, maybe they're a permanent resident maybe they're on a travel visa maybe they're visiting. It's important we know who is here. But if we want to ensure those populations are counted, it is important that we have strong relationships with those communities; the immigrant community know why this is important" shared Aguilar.

Filling out the census only takes about 13 minutes, so make sure you're on the lookout in April 2020.

If you want to help next year, the census is having a job fair Saturday, June 22 from 12 to 3 P.M. at Black Hawk College.