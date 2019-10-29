Preparing for winter weather

After it snowed overnight on Monday, many in the Quad Cities spent part of Tuesday shopping for winter supplies. K & K True Value Hardware Store says they've seen a good flow of customers so far! The manager Casey Keller says it's actually better to shop now while everything is still in stock.

Their most popular items so far? Ice melt and snow brushers! Keller says many of the customers he spoke to today either couldn't find theirs or realized they were out after the last long winter ... He says it never hurts to be prepared, that way "you don't have to travel in it to get the items you need. So just being ready and prepared for when the snow does come and it does stick, you can take care of it right away and take your time doing it."

Keller says they've bought truckloads of salt in preparation for a long and wet winter. Last year they ran out of salt, so it's better to get some ahead of time! Last year, the City of Davenport used 15,000 tons of salt in the winter.