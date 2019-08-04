Preparing local soft targets for mass shootings

Both the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings happened at locations police consider a "soft target": areas especially vulnerable because of low security and easy access for a shooter. Law enforcement prepares for shootings at these spots and encourages the public to make sure they are vigilant.

The Mississippi Valley Fair is considered a "soft target" - a vulnerable location due to low security and large crowds. Local law enforcement increased security to keep the area safe

One soft target in the Quad Cities getting a lot of foot traffic this week is the Mississippi Valley Fair. With the recent shootings and it being the 100th anniversary of the fair, extra steps are taken to make sure everyone is safe. An average of 300,000 people goes to the Mississippi Valley Fair each year, making it a potential target. Which is why extra security was brought in, "I like to think with the increased law enforcement here, we're not as soft of a target like a bus station or a public place like a park where there's a large number of people gathered for an event," said Scott County Deputy Sheriff Jamey Fah.

At the entrances, additional steps have been taken to keep everyone out of harm - with bag checks and metal detector wanding in the evening. "With me being a mom with two younger kids, it's a very good process to check through security. You never know what's going to come here through the fair" said Kelly Vanrycke, fairgoer.

But officials don't want us to rely too much on them - civilians need to be on the lookout as well. FBI statistics say that one of the main 10 indicators of these shootings is the shooter saying or doing something ahead of time

Fah explains what you need to be on the look-out for: "when you see someone not quite acting like you'd expect them in that environment. Other things you look at is people dressed inappropriately at the event. A day like today, someone with heavy coats, lots of layers."

They also recommend you have a plan for emergencies, everywhere you go. "If something happens that seems out of place or if you hear gunfire, you should have a pre-arranged plan. It doesn't have to be really really complicated, 'if something happens we go here'" said Fah.

He hopes the Quad Cities stays a safe place, but he's prepared for any situation "because of training and preparing for that. I always worry, but I feel the Sheriff's Office has prepared me for it."

While it's in the back of fair-goers minds as well, they're not going to let it stop them from enjoying the fair and their lives. Deena Hicks who was at the fair during the week said, "if something's gonna happen, it's gonna happen. I don't want to take any experiences away from the kids to be in fear. I just don't want them to live in fear."

Deputy Sheriff Fah said if on social media you see someone withdrawing, and especially if they make statements about hurting people - it could be a sign. Although it might seem like venting, it never hurts to let someone know.

While Sunday was the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair, officials want you to always be on the lookout and remember - if you see something, say something.