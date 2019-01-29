Preparing our cars for the arctic temperatures this week

The last thing you want as you venture out into dangerously frigid temperatures this week is a car that won’t start. When we see these extreme temps, it does a number on our cars. Many schools are already canceled but most of us will be headed into work Wednesday morning. There are a few steps we can take to make sure our cars are ready.

Often times we hear of cars not starting at all in this kind of weather. The issue, in this case, is usually boiled down to the battery. Once you get into that 4-year range, it's time to think about replacing it. Chet Jones, co-owner of River City Tire & Automotive says once they start to get weak, they can’t quite handle these temps, and trying to start the car will put the nail in the coffin, per se. “If you can get into a shop and have them test your battery for you, before the extreme cold hits, it would probably be a good idea so you don’t end up in possibly a tow situation. Save yourself $75, $100 by getting the battery tested. Make sure it's going to start your car for you as long as it's up to snuff. "

Some other things to keep in mind for the cold weather travel…

•Make sure your coolant is sufficient. It's recommended that you flush older cars every two to three years.

•Check tire pressure. They have a tendency to get low in the colder temps so make sure they are all aired up properly.

•Make sure all fluids are full. Especially the washer solvent if you're doing some traveling.

•Keep extra gas in the car. Jones recommends 1/2 a tank, but also, making sure the gas tank itself is plenty full.

•Make sure your wipers are in good shape. Also, you don't want to start them with they're frozen, this could damage the wiper motor.

The biggest concern will again be the battery. If you aren't able to make it into a shop today to get it tested, you have a few other options that might help keep it alive.

•If you can wrap a blanket it around it, this may help keep it a bit warmer and out of the elements, especially if the wind is blowing straight at it.

•You can go out about every 3 to 4 hours and let the car run for about 10 to 15 minutes. This is kind of a nuisance but better than the car not starting.

Jones says, “Your car is kind of like yourself. If you take care of it, it will usually take care of you. Just try to make sure you're doing all your maintenance things so better your chance of your car starting in those extreme cases.”

If all else fails and you need to jump start it, you may have to let the cables sit on there for a while to get some juice in the battery and get it charged up. Some of us may even have battery tenders or energizers. This will help keep that battery alive and now is a good time to put them to use.

