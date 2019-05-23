Preparing trees for more severe weather in the months ahead

Quite a few people across the QCA were waking up to tree branches and in some cases, full trees, on top of their homes, covering their lawns and cars Wednesday morning. We're now in the middle of severe weather season and we're getting information on how we can not only prepare for the months ahead but the right and safe steps to take in case we end up in a similar situation.

Jeremy Bowling, owner of Advantage Tree Service is talking to us about all our options to prepare for more active weather in the days ahead, “There is a couple different defects in trees that can start to present as problems before they actually fail and a lot of times, a trained eye can catch those.”

If your trees have dodged the damaging winds so far, don’t get too comfortable just yet. “If you've noticed a lot of damage in your own neighborhood, it would be a good idea to have them come out and take a look at your trees to see if there is any warning signs of future damage.”

Bowling recommends every 1 to 2 years for mature trees that are near your home. “If it's just out in the open, maybe every 3 to 5 years.”

When calling someone out, it’s crucial they are trained professionals.

“The tree business is very dangerous and also very impactful so if the company isn't credentialed, they may not be as safe. Also, you might not be as safe if something goes wrong.” A company website will typically highlight those credentials and insurance coverage. Bowling includes, “Hiring a credentialed company means that your tree is going to be safe, your property is going to be safe.”

If trees pull down power lines, the first step is calling Mid-American.