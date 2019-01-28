Preparing your home for the weather

The president of Kale Heat and Air Conditioning out of Moline says his guys have been working around the clock to make sure everyone is warm during these dangerous temperatures, and he has some reminders for preparing your homes.

“We've been getting a lot of calls today,” said Tom Kale. “The cold weather - the longer it goes, the more things break so we have guys on call for that and they've been doing a great job in this weather.”

Tom Kale and his team are ready to help in this cold when needed, but they also know some steps you can take to prevent the worst from happening.

“The biggest thing in this type of weather is you've got to keep an eye on your furnace filters, make sure they're replaced and cleaned,” he added. “Also keep things away from the registers - pillows, drapes, things like that, they'll block the air flow.”

He says furnace checkups should be a regular thing, and not a last minute decision.

“Typically, maintenance should be done throughout the year - you should have your air conditioning and your furnace looked at once a year. Once you have that done, that helps in these types of situations, you're typically ready for it. You don't want to wait until the last minute to do that.”

And space heaters are popular, but you need to be cautious when using them.

“In this type of weather you've got to be very careful with temporary heaters, space heaters, electric heaters - if you get combustibles close to them it can cause a fire,” said Kale. “They can fall over and possibly cause a fire. You never want to bring in a fuel fired temporary heater in the house, that's extremely dangerous.”

Officials from Mid-American Energy say they usually suggest turning down the thermostat when you aren't home or when you're asleep to conserve energy and save some money. With temperatures like this, though, you should actually set your home temp higher than normal and refrain from turning it up and down. If you change the temperatures over and over you can cause your furnace to overwork and shut down.

Mid-American also says ceiling fans can be helpful when it gets this cold. If you put the fan on the lowest setting and it rotates clockwise it can pull the cool air up and push the warm air back down.