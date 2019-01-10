Pres. Trump: Didn't know about allegations Manafort shared polling

President Donald Trump says he did not know anything about allegations his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.

CNN VAN

Trump took questions Thursday on the South Lawn before leaving for an event at the southern border.

When a reporter asked about Manafort, Trump replied: "No, I didn't know anything about it."

Asked if he thought special counsel Robert Mueller's final report should be made public, Trump said: "We'll have to see. There's been no collusion whatsoever. We'll have to see."

The allegation against Manafort, which surfaced in a court filing, marked the first time prosecutors have accused him of sharing election-related information with Russian contacts. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the campaign.