AARP reports multiple presidential candidates will appear in Davenport on Tuesday, July 16, at a presidential forum.

The AARP’s website says the event will be attended by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Secretary Julián Castro, and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The J Bar at Holiday Inn and Suites at 4215 Elmore Avenue.