President Trump and First Lady make surprise visit to Iraq

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, made a surprise visit to American troops in Iraq late on Christmas night to thank them for their service.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, tweeted out a photo (shown below) with men and woman at AL ASAD Air Base huddled around the President and the First Lady.

This was Mr. Trump's first journey to an active combat zone since he took office. According to Reuters, Mr. Trump said he is in no hurry to replace outgoing Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis.

The President also stated he has no plans to remove troops from Iraq, according to the Associated Press.

Mr. Trump's visit comes a few days after announcing his plan to pull troops out of Syria.

The White House says the President will visit troops at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on his way back to Washington.