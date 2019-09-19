President Trump approves Illinois disaster declaration for 27 counties

President Trump has granted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request for a presidential major disaster declaration for 27 counties, including Henry, Rock Island, Bureau, Henderson, Knox, Mercer and Whiteside counties.

This action provides access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's public assistance programs for communities recovering from severe weather and flooding this spring and summer.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Whiteside.

Henry County's Office of Emergency Management director issued a statement on Thursday: "I am pleased to report that earlier today, the President approved the Governor's request and initiated the release of federal funds. This declaration will provide Henry County a means to financially recover from the overwhelming flood damage done to local roads and infrastructure. I am proud of the leadership and engagement that Henry County and state officials exhibited throughout this process, and I look forward to rebuilding together," said Director

Mat Schnepple.

Director Schnepple says the reported damage in Henry County totals nearly $2 million.