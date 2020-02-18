President Trump commutes former Ill. Governor Blagojevich's sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) - Trump commutes ex-Gov. Blagojevich's sentence, calls it 'ridiculous.'

According to NBC News, President Trump explained the decision, "Yes, we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich. He served eight years in jail. it's a long time and I watched his wife on television. I don't know him very well, i've met him a couple of times, he was on for a short while on The Apprentice years ago, seemed like a very nice person, don't know him but he served eight years in jail, there's a long time to go, many people disagree with the sentence. He's a Democrat, he's not a Republican. It was a prosecution by the same people, Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same group very far form his children, they're growing older, they're going to high school now. They rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform, you'll have to ask, I did commute his sentence so he'll be able to go back home to his family after serving eight years in jail that was tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion on many others," said Trump.

(KWQC): TV6 previously reported that President Trump was "seriously considering pardoning Blagojevich.

