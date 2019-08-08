President Trump considering pardoning former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

President Trump says he is seriously considering pardoning former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich is seven years into a 14-year-prison sentence for federal corruption charges.

President Trump filed paperwork requesting a commutation more than a year ago.

On the way back from visiting victims of the recent mass shootings, President Trump again told reporters that Blagojevich has served enough of his time and had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."

Blagojevich was arrested in 2008 for phone calls in a scheme to sell the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he became president. President Trump dismissed the calls, saying that many politicians, excluding himself, have said worse over the phone.

President Trump and Blagojevich met when the former governor appeared on the show Celebrity Apprentice, hosted by Trump.

Illinois Republicans said granting leniency would be a mistake and send the wrong message to politicians who abuse their public offices for personal gain.