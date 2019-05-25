President Trump meets with Japanese and American business leaders

President Trump spoke Saturday at a meeting with business leaders to begin his trip to Japan.

The President and First Lady are in Japan for a four-day visit as the country's first state guests following the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito on May first.

President Trump was speaking at a reception with Japanese and American business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo after arriving in the country.

In his speech, the President said that he and the First Lady are “…thrilled to be with you as we celebrate Japan's Reiwa era, a very special time and affirm the close economic ties between our two nations."

