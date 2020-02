President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the Republican caucuses in Iowa, beating out two other candidates who are challenging the president for the Republican nomination, according to NBC News.

NBC News projected around 7:20 p.m. that the president beat out candidates Joe Walsch, a conservative radio host and former congressman, and Bill Weld, who served as governor of Massachusetts from 1991 until 1997.

