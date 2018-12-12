President Trump threatens government shutdown

The battle over the border wall continues but now, President Trump is threatening a government shutdown. Trump met with Democrats over the federal funding for his border wall and what was supposed to be a negotiation ended as an ultimatum. President Trump is requesting $5 billion to build up his promised border wall while Democrats are suggesting a fraction of that and no wall.

Trump says, “The people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. So, I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it.”

He adds, "If we don't get what we want, one way or the other whether it's through you, through a military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government." The deadline for this falls on December 21st and right now, there is a lack of Democratic support.

Senator Schumer is pushing Trump to either accept the Senate's bipartisan deal to spend $1.6 billion to beef up border security or approve a one-year, $1.3 billion resolution that will keep security measures paid for as they are right now. President Trump doesn't seem interested in either of these options.

If the shutdown does go through, this would only be for a quarter of the government and essential services wouldn't be impacted. The other 75% of the government is already funded.

President Trump is claiming the funds for the new border wall will come from a new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico but that has not yet been approved.

