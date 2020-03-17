President Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Illinois, GOP nomination

President Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in Illinois, securing enough delegates to win the GOP nomination.

The president surpassed the necessary delegate threshold in his re-election bid Tuesday night. With two primary wins, President Trump swept past the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination.

He did it two months earlier than he did in 2016. Lack of major opposition and GOP rule changes helped him win the nomination the earliest day the delegate calendar allows.

His campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of his voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate, and the rest are the president's.