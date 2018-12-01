President Trump's lawyers say Cohen shouldn't go to jail

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer say Michael Cohen deserves no prison time for crimes he committed in an abundance of enthusiasm for his ex-boss.
The lawyers said in court papers filed in New York Friday that Cohen has cooperated extensively with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and New York state investigators who brought a civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization and individuals, including Trump. They say he'll continue to do so. Cohen faces sentencing Dec. 12.