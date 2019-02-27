President and Chief Exec. Officer of UnityPoint Health announces retirement

President and Chief Executive Officer of UnityPoint Health, Rick Seidler, has announced his retirement.

In an announcement released by UnityPoint Health officials, he announced he will retire May 1, 2019, after a 21-year career with the organization and 40 years as a health care executive.

“Rick has led this organization with his heart and soul. We are grateful for his deep commitment to the people of the Quad Cities and Muscatine and to the incredible physicians, nurses and team members who serve our communities with pride. We want to thank Rick for his many years of leadership and congratulate him and his family on his upcoming retirement,” says Janet Sichterman, UnityPoint Health Quad Cities Board President.

Seidler received his MBA and BBA from the University of Miami in Florida and is board-certified in healthcare management.

More released by UnityPoint Health officials is listed below.

"During his tenure with UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rick championed critical population health efforts, most notably the co-location of behavioral health providers in primary care clinics across the Quad Cities with the goal of improving access to behavioral health services. Rick also led significant growth and development in the region with the opening of a state-of-the-art heart center and emergency department/trauma center, and behavioral health access center at Trinity Rock Island. Rick led the development of an ownership joint venture with Mississippi Valley Surgery Center, the largest and most progressive surgery center in the Quad Cities. Rick’s vision and partnership with the Trinity Health Foundation laid the groundwork for the expansion of the BirthPlace at Trinity Bettendorf.

Rick also oversaw continued expansion of UnityPoint Health’s partnered and employed provider network, most recently welcoming the largest independent primary care group in the Quad Cities, Family Care Partners, into UnityPoint Clinic and the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services into the Robert Young Center for Community Mental Health. Finally, under Rick’s leadership, UnityPoint Health - Trinity was the only hospital in the Quad Cities awarded Truven Top 100 Hospital status, winning three times, twice in the last eight years.

“On behalf of the UnityPoint Health Quad Cities Board of Directors and UnityPoint Health leadership, we want to congratulate Rick on his accomplishments and for the impact he has had on the organization and wish him much success in the next chapter. We look forward to celebrating him in the coming months,” says Sichterman."

Information regarding a new chief executive will be released once it becomes available.