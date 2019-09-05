President of Bettendorf Wrestling Club facing charges; accused of punching woman in face

The president of the Bettendorf Wrestling Club is facing charges, accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the face in August.

According to the criminal complaint for the case, around 10:30 p.m. on August 24, 46-year-old Brady Glazebrook of Bettendorf was traveling with the victim after a night of drinking at a friend's home in LeClaire.

Conversation in the car became heated, according to police, and the victim made a comment that angered Glazebrook and the victim. The victim then allegedly slapped Glazebrook, at which time Glazebrook "unloaded," punching the victim in the face repeatedly, causing swelling, bruising and bleeding.

Police say this incident was not reported immediately because of the drinking and was reported two days later, on August 26, at which time Glazebrook was arrested by Bettendorf police. He was charged with Domestic Assault with Injury, a serious misdemeanor.

The woman requested a protective order at that point and received it a day later, on August 27.

Glazebrook initially appeared in court in Scott County on Aug. 27. Bond was set at $1,000, and Glazebrook did post bond, according to court records. He submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Aug. 28.

His next court date is set for Sept. 19.

Glazebrook is listed as the president of the Bettendorf Wrestling Club on the club's website.