Presidential campaign stops give local businesses national exposure

When presidential candidates make stops at businesses in the Quad Cities, it's a chance for those local businesses to get high-profile exposure.

Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf is a popular campaign stop for candidates seeking the White House.

Brewed Books on Harrison St. in Davenport was full of Andrew Yang supporters Monday when the 2020 Democratic candidate held a small rally. This gave the owners of the business the opportunity to get new and repeat customers.

"That many people who haven't necessarily been here before. From our point of view, once you've come in and see the place and had some coffee, then there's a good chance you'll come back," Tony Fuhs, the owner of Brewed Books, said.

These types of campaign stops also give small businesses nationwide exposure, because national media often travels with the candidates.

"It's my understanding that he was on MSNBC at some point today. And I don't know what else but it's very helpful to have anybody come in who have a number of people who follow them, listen to them, and have the experience be a positive one," Fuhs said.

In Bettendorf on 53rd, Ross' Restaurant is no stranger to the political scene. It's a famous campaign stop for candidates traveling through Iowa. The owner, Cynthia Freidhof, said they've had numerous politicians over the years.

"It's so hard to say. I would say over 100 for sure. Politicians of all different sorts. Rudy Giuliani, Rand Paul, Ron Paul, Biden, and Obama. I could just go on and on. We've had so many," she said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the most recent politician to stop at the restaurant. He made a return on Monday when he stopped for lunch.

"I get excited to be able to talk to them and see the energy of people learning more about the candidates," Freidhof said.

She thinks the longevity of Ross' is what makes it a popular spot, with 80 years in the community. She also said American diners have always been a place to sit at the counter and talk politics with your neighbors.

"There's always people drinking coffee, talking about different politicians. There's just been a lot of people in a diner, in a town... they just like to put out all of the news," Freidhof said.

The Iowa Caucus is February 3. The Illinois Primary is March 17.