Presidential candidate Andrew Yang makes multiple stops in Quad Cities area

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang was in the Quad Cities area on Thursday. (CNN)

Yang is on day six of his 17-day bus tour of the Hawkeye state.

He was in Dubuque Thursday morning, holding a town hall. He was also in Clinton and Davenport in the afternoon. His last stops are at 6:30 p.m. in Muscatine and 8:30 p.m. in Wapello.

On Friday, Yang wil continue his tour of the area, making stops in Burlington, Keokuk and Mt. Pleasant.

He is one of 12 Democrats running for president in 2020, along with three Republicans, including President Trump.