Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg swings through the Quad Cities

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is headed for Lyon’s Four Square Park in Clinton, Iowa on Tuesday, September 24th. This is the tail-end of the presidential candidate's four-day bus tour through central and eastern Iowa. The South Bend, Indiana mayor has been campaigning throughout the state since Friday. As a first for any campaign yet this cycle, his bus is open-press and on-the-record which essentially means that credentialed media is riding the bus with him. Buttigieg says he is open to any and all questions from the media.

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is headed for Clinton & Davenport on Tuesday, September 24th. Photo provided by MGN, Cropped Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has just implemented new requirements for the presidential candidates looking to make the debate stage come November. For starters, they must receive 165,000 unique donors (up from 130,000 for the previous debate) and they must clear 3% in 4 DNC-approved polls (up from 2% from the previous debate). As of right now, it doesn’t appear that either of these will be a threat to Buttigieg’s spot on the debate stage.

While in Iowa Falls on Sunday, the presidential candidate said, "Having seen what happened to us at the G7, where the American president was basically patted on the head and told to go enjoy himself while the grownups sat down to talk about climate change. I am very nervous about how the U.S. is going to look at the UN General Assembly that's about to convene right here in the United States. Will it be one more time where the seat for US leadership is empty, or are we going to demonstrate that we're a country that keeps its word and is prepared to lead. At the end of the day, you can either resent the rest of the world or you can lead the rest of the world, but you can't do both. And I think the US needs to be leading more than ever. It's just we got to do it in accordance with our values and our interests."

Once Buttigieg wraps up his time in Clinton, he’s headed for Davenport. He will be speaking at Saint Ambrose University at 12:00 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.