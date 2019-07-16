Presidential candidates coming to QC leave some undecided, and others feeling heard

On Tuesday, three candidates came to the Quad Cities and spoke at a forum in Bettendorf hosted by AARP. And then, held a meet & greet in Davenport. At this point, favorites are still up in the air for many. With 24 democratic candidates running for president, some voters are still trying to distinguish one candidate from another.

Voters listen to Julián Castro speak at LULAC

"At this point, there are so many similarities that it's really hard for me, I haven't made a decision yet," said Shelley Klaas, Davenport resident

On Tuesday afternoon, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Secretary Julián Castro, and Senator Kamala Harris spoke at an AARP forum, answering questions about things like social security and drug prices.

Ann Hayley, Davenport resident said, "I really enjoyed it, I was hoping to have maybe a little more interchange and I realized we focused on issues that seniors really relate to day to day. I'm interested in the bigger picture, climate change."

With just over one year until the presidential elections, voters are hoping some of the candidates will drop out soon, "there are a lot and I think the field will need to clean fairly soon for the process to work for the democrats" explained Lee Gaston, Davenport resident.

To others, the large amount of candidates is a good thing: "that makes it so diverse because there's so much talent there. There such a variety of skills and what people are standing up for. At this point I'm undecided, although I do have a few favorites. We'll continue to support those who support us" shared Amy Davis from Rock Island.

But to some, there is one candidate who is sticking out and bringing them to the political world. "I've never been to anything like this, I've been like a blind person to politics like this. Due to the fact that he's a Mexican-American running for president, I'm interested in what he has to say" said Nikia Ramirez, a voter.

Speaker Castro hosted a meet & greet at LULAC - the League of United Latin American Citizens. And Latinos say it feels good to finally be heard and represented, "it feels good to have a Latino. It's a change in the world which we live in. Latinos are now prospering and being heard, they're not afraid to speak out anymore. When I was young, we didn't speak. We just stayed in our own little community and now everyone knows we're here and want to do the best we can for the United States" said Toni Robertson, Vice-President of LULAC Council 10.

While LULAC is a league for Latin American citizens, they said they'd love to hear from other candidates and host similar meet & greets - and it's not just for Latinos.

