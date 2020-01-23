Presidential candidates spend estimated $4 million on QCA TV advertisements in January

If you think you are seeing more political advertisements this election cycle, you aren't wrong.

An estimate $4 million will be spent on political advertisements on television stations in January 2020. For the 2019 year, $6,645,000 was spent on political advertisements on television stations in the Quad Cities.

In 2015, ahead of the 2016 presidential election, $3,495,000 was spent by candidates purchasing advertising space on QCA television stations.

Nationwide, Former New York City Mayor and businessman Mike Bloomberg leads the pack for most broadcast advertisement spending at $190.2 million so far. He's estimated to break $220 million by Super Tuesday.

Businessman Tom Steyer comes in second. His campaign has spent $106.4 million nationwide on broadcast advertisements.

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg are the only other candidates to break $10 million on broadcast advertisements.

So far, Sanders has spent $12.2 million and Buttigieg has spent $11.8 million nationally.

Five other candidates fall below $8 million on national television advertisement spending.



Andrew Yang: $7.9 million



President Donald Trump: $5.7 million



Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren: $4.5 million



Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar: $3.2 million



Former Vice President Joe Biden: $3.2 million



Because Iowa is the first primary in the nation, campaign advertising remains high. Steyer leads the Democratic candidates with $13.2 million spent in Iowa alone. The remaining candidates are in the following order:



Buttigieg: $8.4 million



Sanders: $7.8 million



Yang: $5.4 million



Warren: $4.2 million



Biden: $3.2 million



Klobuchar: $2.5 million



Federal Communication Commission rules do not allow a television broadcast station to deny a presidential candidate from purchasing advertisements. This means the campaign is allowed to purchase as much, or as little, as they want.

The Iowa Caucuses are Feb. 3.

SOURCE: NBC News/Advertising Analytics