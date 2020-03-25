President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved her request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for COVID-19.

The declaration removes a $5 million cap on federal funds and makes available the Community Disaster Loan program, Reynolds said in a media release.

“I want to thank President Trump for his quick response in approving Iowa’s disaster declaration because it will open up federal resources to Iowa as we combat the spread of COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “This outbreak is an unprecedented crisis for the entire nation and it’s going to take a whole-of-government approach to limit the spread of the virus and provide economic relief to all of those impacted.”

The declaration provides assistance for work and services to save lives and protect property. It also includes emergency protective measures.

Reynolds also requested activation of the federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling programs and statewide Hazard Mitigation Assistance funding. Those portions of her request are still under consideration.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. It will be live streamed and posted in full on her Facebook page.

her Facebook page.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the Iowa press conference first on COZI 6.3 when Reynolds takes the podium. When she finishes, Pritzker’s conference will be joined while in progress.

Portions of both conferences presented by the Iowa and Illinois governors will air Wednesday at 10:34 p.m. after KWQC-TV6 News at 10 p.m.