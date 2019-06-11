Presidential hopeful Joe Biden set to visit Davenport Tuesday evening

Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, plans to be at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Tuesday evening. He leads the polls, out of nearly two dozen Democratic candidates, trying to stand out before the Iowa caucuses. He’s ahead in Iowa but actually has an even bigger lead nationally. According to NBC, research finds that Biden leads those who plan to participate at the caucuses either in person or online.

Biden just recently spoke at a New Hampshire Town Hall on the day his campaign debuted its climate change plan, as reported by NBC. His goal is for the U.S. to be carbon neutral by 2050. “One of the first things I would do is, I would call an international conference in the United States of America with all these folks and say here's the deal, we have all increase, we have to up our ante here on what we're prepared to do,” says Biden.

Biden’s plan was criticized by opponent Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor, who says it lacks the ambition needed to reverse threats to the climate. Biden is also facing criticism for his recent position change on the Hyde Amendment. You can read more about that here.

President Trump will also be paying Iowa a visit on Tuesday. He plans to talk about renewable energy in Council Bluffs and then attend a Republican fundraiser in Des Moines.

