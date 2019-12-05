Presidential hopefuls to make a stop in Quad Cities area

Presidential hopefuls are coming to the Quad Cities area in the upcoming week.

You can see that list below.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

- Mayor Pete Buttigieg will hold a town hall in Davenport, Iowa. It will be held at the Danceland Ballroom at 501 1/2 West 4th Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the event expected to begin at 7 p.m. Those wanting to attend can RSVP at this link.

- Senator Cory Booker will be holding a forum at St. Ambrose University. The event's doors will open at 4:15 p.m,. and the event is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9:

- Secretary Julian Castro will join community members and local Democrats for a meet-and-greet in Louisa County at Chief Brew in Wapello, Iowa. This will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10:

- Secretary Julian Castro will also be joining Wapello County Democrats for a meet-and-greet in Ottumway at 205 N. James Street. This will begin at 11 a.m.

- Andrew Yang will be at the Burlington Office opening at 7 p.m. at 320 North 4th Street in Burlington.

- You can have beers with Andrew Yang at 306 Washington Street and that begins at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

- Veterans appreciation breakfast with Andrew Yang at American Legion Post #26 on West 35th Street in Davenport, Iowa. This will begin at 9 a.m.

- You can go bowling with Andrew Yang at 12 p.m. at Big River Bowling on East Kimberly Road.