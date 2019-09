Police in Geneseo are warning the community of a scam alert.

Officials with the department say there has been a report that a robocall is being sent out and telling homeowners they overpaid on a utility. They are then asking the homeowner to press 1.

Police say this is a scam and that the city of Geneseo is not sending out this call.

You're asked to hang up and not say anything if you receive this call.