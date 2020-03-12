Press conference to be held Friday by newly formed QC COVID-19 Coalition

A press conference is expected to be held in the Quad Cities on Friday, March 13 in regards to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. by the newly formed QC COVID-19 Coalition.

The group includes hospital administration, public health officials, the Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities.

The group plans to talk about ways to stop the spread in the event it is to hit the Quad Cities area.

TV6 plans to cover this event and we will bring you the latest developments as they become available.