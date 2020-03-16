Preston officers volunteer time to help elderly community amid coronavirus response

Officers on the Preston Police Department are volunteering their time to make sure nobody is without necessities because of the coronavirus response.

When officers put on the badge, they take an oath to protect and serve, but Preston Police officer Stephen Thayer and Chief of Police Scott Heiar are going beyond the call of duty and giving back on their time off.

On Saturday, the department shared a post on Facebook, offering to help elderly members of the community by providing free services like basic shopping needs.

The post reads, “The Preston Police Department has and always will have a unconditional respect for its communities and surrounding areas elderly individuals. I spoke with Officer Thayer and we are willing to help out if needed. Due to this outbreak of COVID-19 and the chaos it has caused in the retail stores. I feel that it is my obligation to help protect the elderly individuals I serve for as Chief. I do not want to subject them to the harm of potentially getting sick and or hurt trying to get their basic essentials. I we are willing to help the elderly individuals with their basic shopping needs until the Virus is under control. We will be providing our free services while off duty and NOT working. If you or a love one needs help please reach out in a message and I will try and reply in a timely matter.”

Their kind gestures are making a big impact on the small community of Preston.

Heiar said, “we've had numerous people reach out not even just from Jackson County. I've had people from Illinois, family members of elderly around here just trying to thank us, which is not what we're looking for.”

He explained the idea not only came from seeing the shopping chaos in retail stores, but also a post on Facebook.

“I scrolled down a little bit more on Facebook and I see this elderly lady with a shopping cart personally nothing on the shelves just staring at the empty shelves. It really hit home with me because we have an elderly-based community,” explained Heiar.

“They’re pillars of our community. They’re the ones that started all this and they gave forth their time and energy by volunteering way back when” said Heiar, “so getting to know the community – it just felt like it was our duty to step up and pay it forward for them.”

Thayer said, “they do a lot for our communities whether its volunteering at church, making Pineapple cakes and giving them out to the neighbors. They do a lot, so why not help them out?”

When TV6 asked why they chose to do this on their time off the answer was simple, "we're just wanting to help out where we can. If that causes us to go off duty, or use our own money to do it, so be it. It's well worth it in the end,” according to Heiar.

“I’d rather not have elderly members of our community get sick and have to go out and deal with the chaos that’s going on in the stores,” he said.

The duo went door-to-door at the city’s resident center, checking in on their elder neighbors Monday. Each person who answered the door was extremely grateful for the officers’ gesture to lend a hand if they need it.

A simple knock brought many smiles to a small community.

Heiar said, “The only thing that scares me is the elderly don’t like to ask for help around here, they’re stubborn in their old ways, that’s why a lot of family members and reaching out and giving us a heads up. We’ll be checking in on them periodically just to make they’re up to par and they have what they need.”

“These small communities they work so well together, they help each other out and they help us a lot in law enforcement,” explained Thayer.

Thayer said, "Check on your neighbors. Make sure everybody's okay, make sure if they need anything we can help figure out how to get it. Watch out for one another."

The department said, they want to emphasize they are there for anyone who needs their help. No questions asked.

“It’s not just for the elderly too. I mean, if they have a low income and they’re struggling reach out. Just message us you don’t have to give names. We’re not gonna give any names out we’re just here to help,” said Heiar.

“We’re starting to stock up supplies,” said Heiar, “we’re not hoarding by any means but we’re starting to get enough so that when people start asking we have something to give them.”

The department has been in contact with the stores to find supplies. He said they have been doing it when they can so, “we can make sure we have enough to provide for the people who really need it as well.”

