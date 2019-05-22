Preventative measures against ticks, especially for dogs

Tick counts cannot be traced to an exact number, but TV6 has gotten hundreds of messages from viewers saying they're already seeing them, especially on their pets.

"When you walk under the trees and in the grass, they're there!" said Diane Laviada, Muscatine resident.

Laviada likes to camp, and she says having her dog Luna has made her more worried about ticks.

"With Luna we're always on the lookout for ticks and mosquitoes but she's protected for that" she explained.

TV6's Montse Ricossa spoke with Donald Lewis, Professor of Entomology at Iowa State University and he said spraying for ticks isn't very useful, so you should do tick checks instead.

But Diane said that's sometimes difficult to do with Luna's hair.

"Well it's hard to find them because her hair is so thick! Under her ears is where we usually find them or by her tail, but you just have to pet a lot and then you'll feel them" explained Laviada, "you always worry they might carry something. you just never know."

Ticks can carry different diseases, like Lyme disease. Professor Lewis recommends putting socks over your pants if you plan to go outside,

and you could also put tick repellent on your clothes.

You should check for ticks after being outside in grassy or wooded areas. While it is unknown why there seem to be more ticks this year, it's possible rainfall and temperatures in recent months could have contributed.