Pride of Wapsi to start growing sunflowers

The owners of Pride of Wapsi have announced that this year will be their last year growing strawberries. The family business that has been in operation for 16 years is embarking on a new journey.

Blue skies and sun rays shined on the strawberries at Pride of Wapsi in Long Grove Friday afternoon. Owner/President Pat Dierickx finally starting to see improvements, but not as fast as he would like.

“We normally would be able to pick five to six thousand pounds and we just aren't going to get that,” said Dierickx.

Like many in the agriculture business, he knows it's been a slow start to the season.

“It's been a challenging year. If it was easy, everybody would be doing it,” said Dierickx.

So like any business owner, he's not afraid to try something new.

“So this is our 16th year of operation. This will be our final year with strawberries,” said Dierickx.

They will be saying hello to sunflowers.

“There's a great deal of interest in sunflowers, so we want to spread a little bit of our risk,” said Dierickx.

Six different varieties await to bloom. Dierickx says their goal is to not only offer fresh produce but also provide a lasting experience for people to create.

“The consumers is going for an experience we want to capitalize on offering experiences to consumers whether it's picking sunflowers or coming out and picking a pumpkin,” said Dierickx.

Dierickx says their goal is to harvest the strawberries in the next coming weeks. Then the sunflowers after that. They also hope to be at the strawberry festival on June 9th. To keep up with the latest updates visit Pride of Wapsi’s Facebook page.

