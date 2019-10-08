Primary election on Tuesday, October 8th

On Tuesday, October 8, Davenport voters have the chance to pick the top two candidates for mayor and the 3rd, 4th and 5th ward city council representatives. Winners from those contests will advance to a runoff Nov. 5.

Residents of the 3rd, 4th and 5th wards also have the opportunity to select candidates seeking spots on the city council. When more than two candidates are seeking election to a specific office, there is a primary.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must cast ballots at their assigned polling places.

Voters can verify their voter registration and voting location, by visiting the Scott County Auditor’s website. The Scott County Auditor’s Office also maintains a hotline for voters at 563-326-8683 (VOTE).

Iowa is one of many states that offer same-day voter registration. Voters participating in Davenport’s election may register in person at the precinct in which they live by proving residency and identity.

