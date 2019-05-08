PRINCETON, Il (KWQC) - Princeton, Illinois Police say one person was hurt following a shooting at mobile home park on Tuesday. Police say around 6:30 a.m. officers were called to the Hillview Trailer Park, when they got there they found a man who was hurt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. After further investigation police arrested 34 year old Nick Hand of Princeton. He's charged with aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing.
Princeton, Illinois Police investigate shooting that left one person injured
