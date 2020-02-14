Princeton, Illinois man arrested on child pornography charges

A man from Princeton, Illinois has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the arrest of 39-year-old Nicholas S. Bouslog. Bouslog is being charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography of a child under the age of 13 and one count of possession of child pornography of a child under the age of 13.

Police say on February 13 ISP DCI investigators did a search warrant at a home in Princeton following an investigation. The preliminary investigation showed that Bouslog was engaged in possessing, disseminating and producing child pornography according to police.

After a thorough investigation, officials say they were able to gather digital evidence supporting the arrest of Bouslog with the assistance of the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Bouslog was then arrested for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

He is currently being held at the Bureau County Jail awaiting bond. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police at 815-224-1171 ext. 139.

Anonymous tips of child exploitation and child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.