Princeton police K9 passes away after battle with lymphoma

The Princeton Police Department announced the passing of their K9, Renda. Police say she passed after a "courageous battle with Lymphoma."

"Renda was assigned to Princeton Police Officer Erik Sorenson and worked as a patrol/drug dog for seven years," police said in the Facebook post. "Renda was involved in several drug and cash seizures during her career and was actively training as a drug dog until her recent illness."

Police say Renda was a "friendly dog" and participated in multiple community events such as National Night Out, Citizens Police Academy and K9 demonstrations for schools.

"We will miss Renda and her contributions to our community," police said. "Our thoughts are also with her handler, Officer Sorenson, as he grieves the loss of his partner."