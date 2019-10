Princeton police are asking for the public's help in locating this man. They say he's a person of interest relating to a matter under investigation by the Princeton Police Department.

Police say the incident he's connected to took place at Walmart on Wednesday. They did not provide details about the incident.

If you know who he is or where he can be located, you're asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at 815-872-2351 and ask for Investigator Erickson.