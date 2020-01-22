Princeton police investigating hit-and-run that damaged pole during snowstorm

Police in Princeton are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened sometime during the snowstorm last weekend.

The Princeton Police Department says it happened between Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18.

Police say it appears the driver was traveling on Main Street, possibly northbound, near Piehl Motors, left the roadway and then struck a metal light pole. The pole sustained significant damage as a result of the collision.

Police are looking for information on the driver and vehicle involved in the accident.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at 815-875-2631.