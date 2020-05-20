Pritzker: Bars and restaurants to open for outdoor seating in Phase 3 of reopening plan

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced modifications to the state's Restore Illinois plan. This is all beginning in the third phase of his reopening plan. All regions are on track to get there May 29.

All gatherings will have a limit of 10 or fewer people in phase 3. The details are as follows:

Bars and Restaurants

-- Outdoor seating only, no inside dining will be allowed

-- Tables 6 feet apart and away from sidewalks

-- Masks and distancing measures for staff will be in place

-- Pritzker and IDPH encourages restaurants and bars to expand outdoor seating options

Originally, this wasn't supposed to occur until Phase 4 in Pritzker's 'Restore Illinois' plan.

Sam Toia, head of the Illinois Restaurant Association says more than half of the state's restaurants have closed and sales are down 70-80%. He also says more than 321,000 of the 594,000 people that work in the industry have been laid off. About 20-25% of state restaurants are closed for good, he says.

"A glimmer of light at the end of this very dark tunnel....Let's close down the streets. Let's expand sidewalk cafes, use parking lots...Let's show the world how innovative Illinois is," Toia says.

Outdoor Activities

-- All state parks can reopen

-- All concession will reopen under guideline set in phase 3

-- Indoor and outdoor tennis facilities can open under IDPH guidelines and capacity limits

-- Foursomes allowed for golf on the same tee times

-- Carts permitted with one person per cart or one household per cart

-- Boating and camping with up to 10 people is allowed

-- Driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses will be allowed to reopen once guidelines are sent out

Health Clubs, Gyms, Personal Care Services & Retail Stores

-- Health clubs, gyms and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities

-- Outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people are allowed.

-- Nail salons, spas, tattoo shops, and barber shops will be able to open with capacity limits outlined by IDPH.

-- All retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping under guidelines and capacity limits

