Governor says coronavirus risk is low but officials are prepared

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and public health officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low but state and city governments are taking action to stop its spread and prepare for an outbreak.

Pritzker told a news conference Friday that the best advice is for people to follow flu-prevention precautions such as washing hands frequently and covering coughs.

He says the state is expanding testing labs to monitor the disease.

Lightfoot says similar precautions are underway in Chicago and people should continue with normal routines.

On a local level, health experts are also doing what they can to keep the public educated on the virus and what they can do to prevent it.

Scott County Clinical Service Manager Roma Taylor says they want to public to take the same precautions as they would with the seasonal flu.

One of the main things health professionals say you should think about is the importance of staying healthy in the workplace. "People tend to come to work sick if they know they're not going to get paid, so that's something that employers will want to look at is what are their sick-leave policies. Also, they want to look at their workspace. Are their employees separated enough that if someone is sick that they're not going to be exposed to the other person?" said Taylor.

Taylor also talked about what employers can do to prevent the spread of a virus, "if employers don't already have those plans in place where they can talk to their employees about possibly working at home, those are things they want to look into. Most places probably have plans if it's possible for their employees to work from home, but again, if they don't those are conversations they're going to want to have. Not only for coronavirus but also for seasonal flu."

Health professionals advise people to wash their hands with soap and warm water, cover their mouths when coughing and try to limit their activities outside of the home until they feel better.

If there's no access to soap and water, hand sanitizer is another good option to kill bacteria.

The Medical Director of Scott County Health also tells TV6 he believes the large bulk of the infections have minimal symptoms or no symptoms at all.