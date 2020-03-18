Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard to help with coronavirus response

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated about 60 Illinois National Guard service members to assist with the response to the new coronavirus, the National Guard said on its Facebook page.

This includes 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing’s Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard units from across the state, including medical planners, according to the Facebook post.

The activation is to assist with the anticipated need for logistical support and medical staff, according to the post.