Pritzker administration to distribute masks to restaurants to help restart economy

Officials with the Pritzker Administration announced Monday they'll be distributing face masks to businesses in an effort to help restart the economy. This will include thousands of masks.

Thousands of thermometers will be distributed to licensed daycare facilities across the state as well.

You can read the full statement below:

"As some employees begin to return to the workplace in Phase 3 of Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, face coverings will be a key tool to keeping workers healthy and safe. To aid in this effort, the State of Illinois has distributed more than 450,000 cloth face masks to private sector businesses that support critical infrastructure sectors.

“Many of these industries were among the first companies to donate their existing supplies of PPE to protect healthcare workers and frontline staff in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “These companies provide key services that enable the continuous operation of business and government functions which is crucial to the health, safety and economic security of our state.”

Another key element of returning employees to the workplace is safe, available childcare. In the coming days, the state will distribute more than 18,000 thermometers to licensed daycares in Illinois. This move will help facilitate temperature checks and health screenings, as recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“The health and well-being of children, families and our childcare providers is crucial to restoring our economy,” said Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz. “As working parents begin to transition back to the office, our child care providers are being asked to implement new protocols, such as temperature checks, to protect the children, families and staff from the virus.”"

For more information about Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, visit this website.