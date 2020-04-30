Pritzker faces second legal challenge to stay-at-home order

An Illinois legislator has filed a second legal challenge to the Illinois governor's efforts to discourage transmission of the coronavirus, saying he wants a compromise on the statewide stay-at-home order.

Rep. John Cabello, a Machesney Park Republican, filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It follows a ruling Monday in a separate lawsuit that found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions go too far.

The Democratic governor derided that action as a “political stunt.” Cabello says his lawsuit is an attempt to protect the livelihoods of fellow Illinoisans.

The state attorney general asked the Supreme Court to overturn the earlier ruling.