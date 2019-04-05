Pritzker orders Illinois Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgery

The Illinois Medicaid program will use state and federal funds to cover sex reassignment surgery, Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced Friday.

About 1,400 of the state's 3.1 million Medicaid members are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Last year, about 2,500 prescriptions for hormone therapy were covered, according to an Illinois News Network (INN) report.

Pritzker’s administration said the state’s Medicaid program “will begin covering gender-affirming surgeries for members under new policies being established,” INN reported, but the governor's office hasn't said how much the policy change could cost.

The proposed rule, the administration said, would allow Medicaid members 21 and older diagnosed with gender dysphoria to be eligible for genital and breast-related surgeries.