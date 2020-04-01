Pritzker to give coronavirus update Wednesday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give his daily press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and will provide the latest update on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

He announced on Tuesday that he will sign an executive order that extends the state's disaster proclamation the stay at home order and the suspension of on-sight learning through the end of April.

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 937 additional cases in the state. The state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 5,994.

Officials also announced an additional 26 deaths.

