Illinois reports 986 new cases of coronavirus, 42 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 986 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 42 additional deaths.

One of the deaths is a Carroll County in his 80s. The Carroll County Health Department confirmed the death earlier this week.

The other deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 60s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 4 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100s. (5 incomplete data)

• DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Lake County: 1 male 50s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 male 60s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 6,980 cases and 141 deaths in 56 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state has received 1,100 applications from former healthcare workers wanting to help combat the coronavirus.

Pritzker said he also is looking at allowing fourth-year medical and nursing students to help.