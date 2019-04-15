Pro-Wrestlers from across the country come together to raise money for Princeton Schools

In the Ring, Principal Orwig is known as "The Administrator." He says when things get out of hand he has to bring out plywood he calls the Board of Education. And more than anything this Rumble is for the kids.

"It's a charity event that we hold every April, where several independent wrestling organizations come together to put on a show to benefit the schools of Princeton," says organizer and pro-wrestler Frank Wolsfeld.

In the past, the funds raised have gone to playground equipment. Last year the money went to safety and security and this year it will as well.

We bought "cameras and things associated with school safety like that," says Jefferson Elementary Principal J.D. Orwig.

Pro Wrestler Frank Wolsfeld approached the Princeton School District Superintendent with the idea eight years. And says over the years Rumble for the Kids has raised close to $60,000.

"When you come to rumble for the kids you can expect to see colorful costumes, unique individuals, kind of old-time wrestling, they'll be face painting, balloon animals, hot dogs, nachos, it's just a great event for the family with pro wrestling, great entertainment," says Wolsfeld.

The 2019 Rumble for Kids will feature more than 20 wrestlers from across the US all coming to Logan Jr High School to raise money for Princeton schools.